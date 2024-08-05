The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2024 (CHTE 2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ssc.gov.in till August 25, 2024. The correction window will open from September 4 to 5.

The Computer Based Examination (Paper I) will be conducted in October-November 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 312 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years as on August 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level or Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for CHTE 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Apply” tab Click on the application link for Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CHTE 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.