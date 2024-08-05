The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the notification for the Group 3 Sub Engineer, Sahayak Manchitrakar, Technician and Other Equivalent Combined Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website esb.mp.gov.in till August 19, 2024. The edit window will close on August 24, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 12 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Candidates applying for the posts should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates. Applicants can check the educational qualification, eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PWD category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.