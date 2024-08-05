The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the official notification of the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at jkpsc.nic.in till August 25, 2024. Applicants can make changes to their forms from August 26 to 28, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 176 VAS posts, of which 174 vacancies are for the post of Animal Husbandry Deptt and 2 for Sheep Husbandry Deptt posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: B.V.SC and A.H degree from a recognised university.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1200, whereas Rs 700 is applicable to reserved category candidates. PHC candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for JKPSC VAS posts 2024

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Jobs/Online Application” under Recruitment tab Click on the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JKPSC VAS posts 2024.