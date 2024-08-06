APSC AE answer key 2024 released at apsc.nic.in; here’s download link
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website apsc.nic.in.
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) under the joint cadre of Public Works Roads (PWRD) and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)D] under Advt. No. 34/2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website apsc.nic.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by August 9, 2024. The exam was conducted on August 4, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 posts.
Steps to download Asst Engineer answer key 2024
Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the AE answer key link
The answer keys will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to AE Paper I answer key 2024.
Direct link to AE Paper II answer key 2024.
Direct link to AE answer key objection window 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.