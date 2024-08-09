The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) has declared the results of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2024 Stenography Proficiency Test for the post of Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website apssb.nic.in .

A total of 82 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The CGL Main 2024 is scheduled to be held on September 8, 2024.

“The Written Test of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2024 shall be conducted on 08/09/2024. Other details pertaining to the venue, timing etc., of the written test shall be intimated separately on APSSB website,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 98 vacancies, of which 32 vacancies are for the post of Personal Assistant (Stenographer Gr-III).

Steps to download APSSB CGL result 2024

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Arunachal APSSB CGL result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to APSSB CGL result 2024.