UKPSC APS application correction window opens; here’s direct link
Candidates can make changes to their forms at ukpsc.net.in till August 21, 2024.
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has opened the application correction window for the Additional Private Secretary 2024 posts. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till August 21, 2024.
As per the official notification, the vacancies have been amended to 103 posts. Earlier, the Commission notified a total of 99 APS posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to make changes to UKPSC APS form 2024
Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the APS form correction 2024 link
Login and make the necessary changes
Save the changes and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to make changes to APS form 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.