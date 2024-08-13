The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has opened the application correction window for the Additional Private Secretary 2024 posts. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website psc.uk.gov.in till August 21, 2024.

As per the official notification, the vacancies have been amended to 103 posts. Earlier, the Commission notified a total of 99 APS posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to UKPSC APS form 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the APS form correction 2024 link Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

