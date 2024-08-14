The LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant today, August 14. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website lichousing.com .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted in September 2024. The applicants can download their hall tickets 7 to 14 days before the exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 Junior Assistant vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-28 years as on July 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification as on July 1, 2024: Graduate (minimum aggregate 60% marks) in any discipline from a university recognized by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the central Government. Courses completed through correspondence/ distance / part-time are not eligible.

Direct link to Junior Assistant notification 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 800 + 18% GST.

Steps to apply for Junior Assistant posts 2024

Visit the official website lichousing.com On the homepage, click on the Junior Assistant post registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Junior Assistant posts 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of online examination and interview round.