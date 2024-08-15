The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip of the UGC NET June 2024 scheduled for August 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, and 4. Eligible candidates can download their exam city slip from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in . Earlier, NTA had released the exam city intimation slip for exams scheduled for August 21, 22, and 23, 2024.

“The candidates are advised to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC – NET June 2024, (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/w.e.f. 14th August 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UGC NET June exam city slip 2024

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2024 exam city slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UGC NET June exam city slip 2024.