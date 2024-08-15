The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the State Forest Service Mains Exam 2024. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till September 3, 2024. Applicants can make changes to their forms from August 20 to September 5 by paying a fee of Rs 50 per suggestion.

The SFS Main 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on October 6 from 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM. Applicants can download their hall tickets from September 27, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the SSE 2024 and 14 for the SFS Exam 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for SFS Mains 2024

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab Click on the SFS Mains 2024 application link Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SFS Mains 2024.