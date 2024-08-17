The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Constable (Civil Police) - 2023 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website uppbpb.gov.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on August 23 to 31 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The admit card is likely to be released on August 20, 2024. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for August 17 and 18. The exam was postponed due to paper leak.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60,244 Male and Female Civilian constable posts through a combined recruitment exam.

Steps to download Constable exam city intimation slip

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Constable exam city intimation slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in an OMR based exam following which the candidates will be subjected to a Document Verification, Physical Standard Test and a physical interview (if required).