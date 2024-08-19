The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has commenced the online application process for the Combined Secondary Level Examination 2024 (CSLE 2024). Applicants can submit their applications on the official website apssb.nic.in till September 9, 2024. The written exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on November 10, 2024.

The PET/ PST is likely to be conducted from November 26 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 452 vacancies. Candidates can check their eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The APST candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to general category candidates. Applicants from the PwBD category are exempt from paying the fees.

Steps to apply for Arunachal APSSB CSLE 2024

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Apply” tab Click on the application link against Combined Secondary Level Examination 2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Arunachal APSSB CSLE 2024.