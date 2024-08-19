The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the revised exam schedule for various tests. Candidates can check the exam schedule from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The exams for ANMTST 2024, GNMTST 2024, and Group 3 posts are scheduled to be conducted on September 2, September 9, and September 19, respectively.

Steps to download the revised exam schedule 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the revised exam schedule link for GNMTST, ANMTST, and Group 3 posts The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the revised exam schedule 2024.

Meanwhile, the registrations for MPESB Group 3 posts will conclude today. Candidates can apply now at esb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates applying for the posts should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Applicants can check the educational qualification, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Direct link to apply for Group 3 posts.