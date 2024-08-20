The Securities and Exchange Board of India ( SEBI ) has released the admit card for Phase II of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2024 recruitment exam. Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website sebi.gov.in .

The Phase II examination (except Paper 2 of Information Technology Stream) will be held on August 31. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 97 vacancies.

Steps to download Assistant Manager admit card 2024

Visit the official website sebi.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Assistant Manager Phase II admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Selection will be carried out in three phases. Phase I will be an on-line examination consisting of two papers. Candidates shortlisted in Phase I will appear for Phase II, which will also be in the form of on-line examination(s) consisting of two papers. Candidates shortlisted in Phase II will be called for an Interview.