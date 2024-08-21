The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the results of the Head Constable (RT, Telecom, Driver) and Constable Driver Examination 2020. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website apssb.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification scheduled for August 30, 2024. The written exam was conducted on August 18, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 266 vacancies.

“The provisionally shortlisted candidates will have to mandatorily i) upload their documents and ii) submit their preference of post(s) if applicable by logging into the website www.apssb.nic.in using their credentials from August 23 to 29,” reads the notification. Candidates can check the list of documents to be uploaded in the official notification.

Steps to download HC/Constable Driver result 2024

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the HC/ Constable Driver result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

