The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will today, August 22, close the online application process for the posts of Motor Vehicle Officer (Enforcement) in Transport Department, Haryana (Advt. No. 40 of 2024) and Motor Vehicle Officer in Transport Department, Haryana (Advt. No. 41 of 2024 ). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hpsc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 vacancies, of which 13 vacancies are for Motor Vehicle Officer (Enforcement) posts and 23 for Motor Vehicle Officer in Transport Department Haryana.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Motor Vehicle Officer (Enforcement): Graduation with 60% marks lrom a recognized university; and Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric Standard or Higher Education.

Motor Vehicle Officer in Transport Department Haryana: Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical or automobile engineering from a recognized University. Working experience of atleast one year in any automobile workshop of any Originat Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) which undertakes repairs of light motor vehicles, heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles fitted with petrol and diesel engine. More details in the notification below:

Age Limit: 18 years to 42 years as on August 22, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Here’s MVO (Enforcement) notification 2024.

Here’s MVO in Transport Department Haryana notification 2024.

Application Fee

The male applicants from unreserved, OBC category and the male candidates of all other states are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Female candidates from unreserved category, female candidates of all other States, male/ female candidates of SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM category of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for MVO posts 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Advertisement tab Click on the MVO application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MVO posts 2024.