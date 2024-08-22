Allahabad High Court will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Research Associates for session 2024-25 today, August 22. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website allahabadhighcourt.in .

The screening test and interviews are scheduled to be conducted on September 28, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 26 years as on July 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Three year professional/ five year integrated degree in Law obtained in the Academic Session 2023-24, from any Law College or University recognised by Bar Council of India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 300.

Steps to apply for Allahabad HC Research Associate posts

Visit the official website allahabadhighcourt.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the “Application for Engagement of Research Associates - 2024” link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Research Associate posts 2024.