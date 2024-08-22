The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed the examination of the Maharashtra Civil Services Combined Preliminary Exam 2024 scheduled for August 25, 2024. The revised schedule is likely soon.

The decision to defer the exam came due to a clash of exam dates with the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) recruitment exams, affecting candidates appearing in both.

MPSC took to X and announced that it has decided to postpone the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Pre Examination 2024 after the Commission’s meeting held today, August 22. The revised exam date will be announced soon.