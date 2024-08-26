Symbiosis International University has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website www.set-test.org till November 22, 2024.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 13 and 15, 2024. The admit card will be released on December 3 and the results are likely to be out on December 26, 2024. The applicants should have passed XII (10+2) or equivalent examination from any recognized Board with a minimum of 45% marks or equivalent grade (40% marks or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribes).

Fee

The registration fee for SLAT is Rs 2250 per test. In addition, you are also expected to pay the programme registration fee of Rs 1000 for each programme that you wish to apply for. More details in the Information Bulletin below:

Steps to register for SLAT 2025

Visit the official website set-test.org On the homepage, click on the SLAT 2024 registration link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

