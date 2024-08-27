The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for the CA Foundation Exam (September 2024). Eligible candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website icai.nic.in.

The Foundation course exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 15, 18 and 20.

CA Foundation September 2024 Exam Schedule

Subject Date Time Duration
Accounting 13/09/2024 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (IST) 3 hours
Business Laws 15/09/2024 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (IST) 3 hours
Quantitative Aptitude
• Business Mathematics
• Logical Reasoning
• Statistics
18/09/2024
2.00 PM to 4.00 PM (IST)
2 hours
Business Economics 20/09/2024 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM (IST) 2 hours

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CA Foundation Sept Exam 2024 admit card

  1. Visit the official website eservices.icai.org

  2. On the homepage, click on the ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2024 admit card link

  3. Key in your login details and submit

  4. Check and download the admit card

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CA Foundation Sept Exam 2024 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.