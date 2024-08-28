The Delhi Development Authority ( DDA ) has released the stage II exam schedule for the posts of Assistant Section Officer and Junior Secretariat Assistant (ASO/ JSA). The Stage II exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 28 and 29 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.15 PM and 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM.

A total of 7003 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Stage II exam. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website dda.gov.in 3 days before the commencement of the exam.

“DDA had published the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for Stage – II (CBT Examination & Skill Test/Typing Test) for the post of Assistant Section Officer and Junior Secretariat Assistant on 18.03.2024 and 19.03.2024 respectively,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 687 vacancies.

Steps to download DDA ASO/ JSA Stage II Exam Schedule

Visit the official website dda.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Jobs’ tabs Click on the ASO/ JSA Stage II Exam Schedule 2024 link The schedule will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

