DDA ASO, JSA Stage II exam schedule out; check details here
The stage II exam is scheduled to be conducted in September 2024.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the stage II exam schedule for the posts of Assistant Section Officer and Junior Secretariat Assistant (ASO/ JSA). The Stage II exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 28 and 29 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.15 PM and 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM.
A total of 7003 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Stage II exam. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website dda.gov.in 3 days before the commencement of the exam.
“DDA had published the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for Stage – II (CBT Examination & Skill Test/Typing Test) for the post of Assistant Section Officer and Junior Secretariat Assistant on 18.03.2024 and 19.03.2024 respectively,” reads the notification.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 687 vacancies.
Steps to download DDA ASO/ JSA Stage II Exam Schedule
Visit the official website dda.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the ‘Jobs’ tabs
Click on the ASO/ JSA Stage II Exam Schedule 2024 link
The schedule will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference
Here’s the official notification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.