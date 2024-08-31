The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) will conclude the registration process for the Combined Competitive Examination 2024 (CCE 2024) today, August 31, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jkpsc.nic.in . The application correction window will open from September 1 to 3, 2024.

The CCE Preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on November 10 at Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Jammu, Doda and Rajouri. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 90 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the Junior Scale of J and K Administrative Service, 30 for J and K Police (G) Service, and 30 for J and K Accounts (G) Service.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognised university in Indian or from a foreign University declared by the Government in consultation with the Commission to be equivalent to a degree of a recognised University. The applicants from unreserved category should not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2024. Reserved category candidates and in-service candidates, and PWD category candidates should not be more than the age of 34 and 35, respectively.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1200, whereas Rs 700 is applicable to reserved category candidates. PHC candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for JKPSC CEE Prelims 2024

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Jobs/Online Application” under Recruitment tab Click on Combined Competitive Preliminary tab Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JKPSC CEE 2024.