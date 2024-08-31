The Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation has released the hall tickets for the Madhya Pradesh Computer Proficiency Certification Test 2024 (MP CPCT 2024). Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cpct.mp.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 6 and 8, 2024. The test will be held for a duration of 120 minutes. The test will have two sections — Computer Proficiency Test and Typing Test. The CPCT Scorecard is valid for 07 years from the date of the exam.

Steps to download MP CPCT admit card 2024

Visit the official website cpct.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MP CPCT admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MP CPCT admit card 2024.