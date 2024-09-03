Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has announced that candidates can submit their forms for the Mains examination of the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 (PCS 2024) from September 7 to 21, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply directly to the Commission's website psc.uk.gov.in. Ensure to deposit the examination fee.

The preliminary exam was conducted on July 14, 2024, for 182 vacancies and the results came out on August 28. The main exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 16 to 19, 2024. The examination will be held at various centers in Haridwar and Haldwani city. Applicants can pay their examination fee using Net Banking/Debit/Card/Credit Card/UPI.

Application Fee

Category Fees Unreserved Rs 272.30 Uttarakhand Other Backward Class Rs 172.30 Uttarakhand Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe Rs 122.30 Economically Weaker Section Rs 172.30 Physically Handicapped Persons Rs 22.30 Orphan children residing in voluntary / government homes run in the state of Uttarakhand No Fees

Here is the direct link to detailed notification.