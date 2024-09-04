The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) started the application process for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 prelims exams today, September 4. The application window will close on September 24 at 6.00 PM. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam from UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in.

The prelims examination will be conducted on February 9, 2025. Candidates who will qualify in prelims will appear for the mains examination that will be conducted on June 21, 2025.

How to apply for UPSC CGSE 2025

Open official website upsc.gov.in Under what’s new section, find the notification related to exam Click on the notification Under link tab, click ‘click here’ tab Fill all the required details Upload all required documents and pay application fee Submit application and save details for your future reference

Direct link to apply for prelims exam.

Direct link for official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The age limit for candidates is 21 to 35 years as of January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. The upper age limit will be relaxable up to a maximum of 7 years in the case of Government servants of specific departments.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must possess a master’s degree in the respective discipline from a recognized University or Institution. Detailed educational qualifications for respective posts are provided in the UPSC CGSE 2025 notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved and other backward class (obc) is Rs 200. Female candidates of all categories, SC/ST candidates and person with benchmark disability have to pay no fees.

UPSC CGSE exam pattern

The Preliminary exam for the Combined Geo-Scientist exam consists of two objective papers. Paper 1 is on General Studies and paper 2 is related to relevant scientific subject questions. The main exam comprises 3 descriptive papers that evaluate the in-depth subject understanding of candidates.

For more detailed information, check official website here.