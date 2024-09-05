West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the answer key for the Fishery Field Assistant Recruitment Exam. Candidates can check the answer key from the official WBPSC website psc.wb.gov.in.

The examination was held on August 25, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 50 vacancies. Candidates having any issue regarding the answer key can send suggestions to the Commission from September 9 to September 15 via psc.wb.gov.in.

How to check the answer key

Open official website psc.wb.gov.in Under ‘what’s new’ tab, click view all Download the answer key Save it for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to the answer key.

Selection Process

WBPSC Fishery Field Assistant Recruitment 2023 includes a screening test and an interview.

