Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the document verification schedule of the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination under Advt. No. 23/2023. Eligible candidates can download the DV schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

As per the notification, the DV is scheduled to be conducted from September 20 to 22 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. The Commission will not release a separate admit card for the DV round, applicants are directed to bring their Mains admit card for document verification.

Meanwhile, the Commission has invited eligible candidates to upload their documents/certificates on their Dashboard from September 14 to 18, 2024. The BPSC Judiciary recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 154 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download 32nd Judicial Services DV schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the 32nd Judicial Services DV schedule link The DV will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates would be selected based on the prelims exam, mains exam and interview round.