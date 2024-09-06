The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board ( PSSSB ) has released the admit card for the Stenotypists (Adv No. 11/2024) and Junior Scale Stenographer (Adv No. 07/2023) written examinations. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in .

The written exam is schedule for September 7, 2024.

Here’s the exam notification.

Steps to download Stenotypist, Jr Scale Steno admit card

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Download tab Click on the admit card link for Stenotypist, Jr Scale Stenographer posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the admit card.