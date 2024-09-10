The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBSC) will close the registration window for the 26th West Bengal State Eligibility Test 2024 today, September 10. Eligible candidates can apply through the official websites wbcsc.org.in or wbcsconline.in .

The examination will be held on December 15.

How to apply for WB SET 2024

Go to the official website wbcsc.org.in Click on ‘click here to apply’ tab Click on ‘apply now’ Fill your details and pay fees Save application and print it for future reference

Direct link to apply for WB SET 2024.

Application Fee

The application fee for general candidates is Rs 1300, OBC/EWS category students have to pay Rs 650 and SC/ST/PWD/Transgender category candidates have to pay Rs 350.

Exam Pattern

The examination consists of two papers. Both papers will have objective-type questions. Paper 1 will be 100 marks and paper 2 will be of 200 marks. The exam will be held in two shifts — Paper 1 in the first shift from 10.30 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper 2 will be in the second shift from noon to 2.00 PM. For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification.

Link to the detailed notification.