The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) released the SSC GD Constable Physical Standard Test (PST) /Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Eligible candidates can download the admit cards from the official website rect.crpf.gov.in.

The CRPF will conduct PET/PST tests from September 23 onwards. The tests will assess the physical fitness and eligibility of both male and female candidates based on separate criteria.

How to download the SSC GD Admit Card 2024

Visit the official website rect.crpf.gov.in Click on the link for downloading the SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2024 Enter your details Download the admit card Print it for future reference

This recruitment drive aims to hire 46,617 vacancies — 12076 of which are for the BSF, 13632 for the CISF, 9410 for the CRPF, 1926 for SSB, 6287 for ITBP, 2990 for AR, and 296 for SSF. For more details, candidates can check the detailed official notification.

