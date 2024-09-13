Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the results of the Village Development Officer (VDO) or Gram Vikas Adhikari examination. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

A total of 1950 candidates have been shortlisted against 1953 notified vacancies.

Vacancy Details Post Notified Vacancies Selected Candidates Village Panchayat Officer 1527 1526 Village Development Officer 362 360 Social Welfare Supervisor 64 64

Steps to download UPSSSC VDO result

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Gram Panchayat Adhikari and other post’s result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UPSSSC VDO result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.