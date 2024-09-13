The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur has released the provisional answer key of the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test 2024 (CG SET) Paper II (Library and Information Science). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in .

The applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 19 up to 3.00 PM. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. CG SET 2024 was conducted on July 21, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Earlier, the board released CG SET Paper I answer key 2024. The suggestions were invited upto September 11, 2024.

Steps to download for CG SET answer key 2024

Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CG SET 2024 Paper II answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Here’s CG SET 2024 Paper II answer key.