The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has postponed the online application deadline for the post of Enforcement Inspector (EI) under Transport Department. (17/2024) till September 20, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 27 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A degree in Arts/Science or Commerce of a University recognized by the Govt, of Assam or H.S.S.L.C with 3 (three) years Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering from a recognised institute of Govt, of Assam/Govt. of India and also duly recognised by AICTE.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay a fee of Rs 297.20, whereas Rs 197.20 is applicable to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates. A fee of Rs 47.20 is applicable to BPL posts.

Steps to apply for Enforcement Inspector posts 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Click on “Apply Online” under Enforcement Inspector (EI) under Transport Department. [17/2024] Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Enforcement Inspector posts 2024.