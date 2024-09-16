The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Assistant Town Planner Mains admit card 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The ATP Main exam will be conducted on September 25 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall 1 hour 30 minutes before the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 ATP posts, in the Housing and Urban Planning Department, which will be filled by a Preliminary Objective Type examination and a Main Written examination.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ATP Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ATP Mains admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ATP Mains admit card 2024.