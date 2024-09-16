MPPSC SSE/ SFS Mains 2024 registration deadline today, check details here
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will close the online application window for the State Forest Service Mains 2024 and State Services Exam 2024 today, September 16. Eligible candidates can apply for the exams on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the SSE 2024 and 14 for the SFS Exam 2024.
Application Fee
The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 800 is applicable to all other categories.
Here’s the SSE Mains notification 2024.
Here’s the SFS Mains notification 2024.
Steps to apply for SSE/ SFS Mains 2024
Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab
Click on the SFS Mains 2024 application link
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for SSE/ SFS Mains 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.