The University of Allahabad has released the admit card for CRET 2024 on Allahabad University’s official website allduniv.ac.in. The written examination (Level-1) will be conducted on September 22 in offline mode at 16 centres in Prayagraj only.

“The CRET-2024 (Level-1) shall be conducted for 43 subjects for 1219 seats, among them 770 seats are available in different departments/centres of the University and 449 seats are available in constituent colleges of the University of Allahabad,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download CRET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in On the homepage, go to the CRET 2024 link Click on the CRET 2024 admit card link Login and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CRET admit card 2024.

CRET 2024 applications were invited from July 19 to August 12, 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.