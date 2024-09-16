Allahabad University CRET admit card 2024 released, here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website allduniv.ac.in.
The University of Allahabad has released the admit card for CRET 2024 on Allahabad University’s official website allduniv.ac.in. The written examination (Level-1) will be conducted on September 22 in offline mode at 16 centres in Prayagraj only.
“The CRET-2024 (Level-1) shall be conducted for 43 subjects for 1219 seats, among them 770 seats are available in different departments/centres of the University and 449 seats are available in constituent colleges of the University of Allahabad,” reads the notification.
Steps to download CRET 2024 admit card
- Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in
- On the homepage, go to the CRET 2024 link
- Click on the CRET 2024 admit card link
- Login and download the hall ticket
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CRET admit card 2024.
CRET 2024 applications were invited from July 19 to August 12, 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.