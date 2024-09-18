The Odisha Police has released the indicative notification for the recruitment of Junior Clerk, Sepoys, Constable, and other posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1537 vacancies, of which 177 posts are in the rank of Junior Clerks in DPO Cadre and 1360 posts in the rank of Sepoys / Constables in different OSAP / IR / SIR / SS Battalions.

The detailed notification including the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, category wise vacancies against each Battalion, mode, plan, and syllabus of examination, and other information will be released on September 23, 2024.

Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts at odishapolice.gov.in. No manual applications will be entertained.

Direct link to Junior Clerks (DPO Cadre) indicative notice.

Direct link to Sepoys/ Constables in OSAP/ IR/ SIR/ SS Battalions indicative notice.