The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) will today, September 20, close the online registration window for the Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website irdai.gov.in .

The interested applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on September 20, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 Assistant Manager posts.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to all other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Assistant Manager posts 2024

Visit the official website irdai.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Careers — Notification - Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024 Click on the registration link available in the notice Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Phase I (Preliminary exam), Phase II (Descriptive Examination), and Phase III (Interview).