The Indian Navy will soon end the applications for Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers for various posts from June 2025 onwards. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in till September 29.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 250 vacancies of SSC Officer posts. For more details related to the application process, the candidates should check the detailed official notification.

How to apply for Indian Navy SSC various posts

Visit the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in On the homepage, go to news section Click on the registration link under “Application window for SSC Entry Jun 25 Batch will be live from 14 Sep to 29 Sep 2024.” Register and proceed with the application process Fill the application form and submit Download the application form and print it for future reference