The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has uploaded the admit card for the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment (ITI Training Officer) Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards through the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 30 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The board aims to fill up a total of 450 vacancies. For more details related to the examination process candidates can refer to the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Go to the admit card tab Click on the ‘ITI Training officer Recruitment Test - 2024’ link Fill the details to login Download the admit card Print it for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.