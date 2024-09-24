The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has started the application process for recruitment to the posts of Personal Assistant, Stenographer, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till October 14. Applicants can make changes to their application forms from October 18 to 21, 2024.

The provisional written test is likely to be conducted on December 8, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 257 vacancies. Candidates can check vacancy details, educational qualifications, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Categories Fee Unreserved/ OBC Rs 300 SC/ ST/ EWS/ PwD Rs 150 Orphan Nil

Steps to apply for UKSSSC PA, Steno, and other posts 2024

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in Click on the PA, Steno and other posts’ registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.