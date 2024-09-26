The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Tier-II exam schedule for various posts. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on November 10 in Delhi. Candidates can download the Tier-II question paper structure from the official website cbse.gov.in.

“The candidates who have appeared in Tier - 1 examination in cities other than Delhi will be paid to and fro Sleeper Class (Non-AC) Train Fare. The candidates claiming the train fare will have to submit copy of their to and fro journey train tickets and copy of cancelled cheque of their bank account during Tier - 2 examination. The amount due to the candidates will be transferred in their bank account,” reads the notification.

CBSE Tier-II recruitment exam schedule 2024 Name of the Post Date of Examination Timing of Examination Accounts Officer November 10 9.00 am to 12 noon Assistant Secretary (Academics/Training) November 10

9.00 am to 12 noon Assistant Secretary (Skill Education) November 10 9.00 am to 12 noon Assistant Secretary (Administration) November 10 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 118 vacancies to the posts of Assistant Secretary, Accounts Officer, Junior Translator, Junior Engineer, Accountant and Junior Accountant posts in various departments of the CBSE. More details in the official notification.