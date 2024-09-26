The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the results for the Jharkhand Industrial Training Officer Competitive Examination (JITOCE) 2023. Candidates can check their occupation-wise, category, and serial number-wise results through the official website jssc.nic.in.

“The category wise marks of the final selected candidates and the mark sheet of the candidates will be published on the official website of the Commission after the publication of the final result for all the posts. The result against the remaining requisitioned posts will be published as soon as possible,” reads the official notification.

Steps to check JITOCE result

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in Go to the ‘what’s new’ tab Click the ‘Result of JITOCE-2023’ link Check your result Print the result for future reference

Direct link to the JITOCE result.