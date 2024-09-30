The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2, 2024 results. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website afcat.cdac.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 304 Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches of the organization vacancies. The AFCAT 02/2024 examination will be conducted from August 9 to 11, 2024. The salary for the posts will be Rs 56,100 - Rs 1,77,500 as per the 7th pay scale. For more details, candidates should refer to the official notification.

Steps to check AFCAT 2 result

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in On the homepage, go to the news section Click on the result link Fill your details Check your result Print the result for future reference

Direct link to check the result.