The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has declared the Preliminary exam result of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) under CRP RRBs XIII . Candidates can download their results from the official website ibps.in .

The Main exam will be conducted on October 6, 2024. The main admit card is available to download on the official website. The applicants are directed to bring their mains admit card alongwith the preliminary exam admit card and other requisite documents. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Office Assistants prelims scorecard

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the Office Assistants prelims scorecard link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the scorecard Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Officer Assistants prelims scorecard.

Direct link to Office Assistants mains admit card 2024.