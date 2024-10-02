RSMSSB Forest Guard 2020 marksheet released, here’s direct link
Candidates can download their marksheet from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the marksheet of the Forest Guard 2020 posts. Eligible candidates can download their marksheets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The board released the final result on September 4, 2024. The process of document verification was held from July 26 to 30, 2024.
Steps to check Forest Guard 2020 marksheet
Open the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Go to the “News Notification” tab
Click on the Forest Guard 2020 marksheet link
Login and check the marksheet
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Forest Guard 2020 marksheet.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.