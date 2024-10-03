APSC Steno Grade II registration deadline today, here’s apply link
Candidates can apply on the official website apscrecruitment.in.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade-II posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website apscrecruitment.in.
The last date for payment of application fees is October 5. The recruitment drive aims to fill 36 vacancies for two posts — for Stenographer Gr-II (English) 26 vacancies and for Stenographer Gr-II (Language) 10 vacancies. The pay scale for the Stenographer Grade ll post is Rs. 22,000 to 97,000.
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Minimum education qualification is passed the Degree examination or equivalent examination from a recognized University with proficiency in Stenography.
Age Limit: Candidates between the age of 21 years to 38 years. Candidates from reserved categories will get age relaxation.
Application Fee
|Category
|Fees
|General including Ex-servicemen candidates
|Rs 297 .20
|SC/ST/OBC/[IOBC including Ex servicemen candidates
|Rs 197 .20
|BPL
|Rs 47 .20
|PwBD including Ex-servicemen candidates
|Rs 47 .20
Steps to apply for Stenographer Grade II
Visit the official website apscrecruitment.in
Go to the latest recruitment advertisement tab
Click apply here under the Stenographer Grade II notification link
Fill your details and pay application fee
Save application and print it for future reference
