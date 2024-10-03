The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) will close the online application window for the recruitment of Stenographer Grade-II posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website apscrecruitment.in .

The last date for payment of application fees is October 5. The recruitment drive aims to fill 36 vacancies for two posts — for Stenographer Gr-II (English) 26 vacancies and for Stenographer Gr-II (Language) 10 vacancies. The pay scale for the Stenographer Grade ll post is Rs. 22,000 to 97,000.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Minimum education qualification is passed the Degree examination or equivalent examination from a recognized University with proficiency in Stenography.

Age Limit: Candidates between the age of 21 years to 38 years. Candidates from reserved categories will get age relaxation.

Link to detailed official notification.

Application Fee Category Fees General including Ex-servicemen candidates Rs 297 .20 SC/ST/OBC/[IOBC including Ex servicemen candidates Rs 197 .20 BPL Rs 47 .20 PwBD including Ex-servicemen candidates Rs 47 .20

Steps to apply for Stenographer Grade II

Visit the official website apscrecruitment.in Go to the latest recruitment advertisement tab Click apply here under the Stenographer Grade II notification link Fill your details and pay application fee Save application and print it for future reference

Direct link to apply for Stenographer Grade II post.