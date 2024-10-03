The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board ( APSSB ) will close the online application window for the Non-Ministerial (Technical) Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website apssb.nic.in .

The tentative date of the written examination is December 8, 2024. The PET/ PST date is January 9, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 309 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A non-refundable fee of Rs 150 for APST candidates and Rs 200 for General candidates will be charged as application fee. Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempted from paying the fees.

Steps to apply for Constable, Driver and other posts 2024

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the “Apply” tab Click on the application link against Non-Ministerial (Technical) Examination 2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

