The Gujarat Public Service Commission ( GPSC ) will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-2 Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply, and Kalpsar Department Class-2 under Advt. No. 36/2024-25 today, October 3. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in .

The preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on January 1, 2025. The result will be declared in April. The tentative date for the interview is June 2025 and the final result will be published within 10 working days after the last date of the interview.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 34 AE vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on October 3, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Possess a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering (Mechanical) obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by or Under the Central or State Act in India. Possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both. More details in the official notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from General (Unreserved) category have to pay a fee of Rs 100, while candidates belonging to reserved categories/ EWS of Gujarat State/ Ex-serviceman and PwD have not to pay application fees. The applicants of reserved category of other states have to pay application fees.

Steps to apply for Assistant Engineer posts 2024

Visit the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Create an OTR login and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference