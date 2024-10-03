The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the examination schedule for the post of Tourism Development Officer (Grade-II) under the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Assam under Advt. No. 05/2024. Eligible candidates can check the written exam schedule through the official website apsc.nic.in.

The examination will be held on October 20. The examination will be held in two shifts — 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM (Shift I) and 2:00 PM to 04:00 PM (Shift II). In Shift I General English (Descriptive type) exam will be held and in Shift II GK & Arithmetic (MCQ) exam will be conducted. For more details, candidates can refer to the official website.

Direct link to the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 12 vacancies. The salary for the posts will be Rs 22,000 to Rs 97,000 as per the Pay Band 3. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details related to posts.

Direct link to the official detailed notification.