The Allahabad High Court has started the application process to recruit 3306 Group C and D posts under the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2024-25, in the District Courts of Uttar Pradesh. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website exams.nta.ac.in till October 24.

The candidates can apply for more than one post but have to pay the fee separately for each post. The recruitment drive aims to hire Stenographers, Junior Assistants, Drive, and various Group D posts. The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for Stenographer posts is — for the General and OBC category fee is Rs 950, for the EWS category Rs 850 and the SC/ST category fee is Rs 750. For Junior Assistant, the Paid Apprentice and Driver fee is — for General and OBC fee is Rs 850, for EWS category fee is Rs 750 and SC/ST fee is Rs 650. For Group D post the fee is — for General and OBC fee is Rs 800, for EWS category fee is Rs 700, and for SC/ST category fee is Rs 600.

Steps to apply for Group C, and D posts

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on ‘High Court of Judicature at Allahabad Recruitment Examinations 2024-25’ link Click on the registration link Register for the post Fill your details and pay the application Print the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply for Group 'C' Clerical Cadre.

Direct link to apply for Driver (Grade-IV).

Direct link to apply for Stenographer Grade - III (Hindi & English).